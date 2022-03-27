TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,994.00

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and $11,994.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.50 or 0.07078521 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,834.76 or 0.99972844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00047718 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 37,065,212,150 coins and its circulating supply is 37,064,483,041 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

