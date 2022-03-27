Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.05) to GBX 327 ($4.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.22).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 275.75 ($3.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £21.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 286.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 203.33 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($4.00).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.