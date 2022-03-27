Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the February 28th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thales from €125.00 ($137.36) to €100.00 ($109.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thales currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Thales has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

About Thales (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

