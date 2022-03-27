The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,300

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,540 ($72.93) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s current price.

BKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($54.24) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.53) to GBX 4,550 ($59.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.90) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($69.25) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.87) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,865.50 ($64.05).

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,839 ($50.54) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,490 ($45.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The firm has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,017.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,345.39.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

