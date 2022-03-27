The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $172,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.48 and its 200 day moving average is $207.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

