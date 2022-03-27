The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

