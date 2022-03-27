The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Increased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. 1,077,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,902. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

