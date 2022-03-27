The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Target Price to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.71.

NYSE YOU opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

