The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.84

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.84 and last traded at $148.73, with a volume of 1285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,574 shares of company stock worth $4,458,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

