The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 197,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,877,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.03 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.