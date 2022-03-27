The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 125 to GBX 110. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Restaurant Group traded as low as GBX 62.60 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 6224361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.80 ($0.88).
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RTN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 122 ($1.61).
In other news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($101,369.14).
The Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Featured Articles
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.