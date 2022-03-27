Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $7.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $4,395,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $574.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

