TheStreet Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $1,790,000. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 131.3% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

