TheStreet Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.40.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
