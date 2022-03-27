Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 16.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares rose 16.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 419,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,063,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.37.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

