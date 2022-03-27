Tixl Market Cap Reaches $4.09 Million (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

