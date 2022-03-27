Tixl (TXL) Price Hits $0.0610

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Tixl has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars.

