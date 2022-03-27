Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,161 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB opened at $43.68 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

