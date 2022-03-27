Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 685,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,152,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $190.28 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.76 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

