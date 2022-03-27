Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,685 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

