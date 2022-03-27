Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,745.7% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 84,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

