Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

