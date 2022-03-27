Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target stock opened at $218.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

