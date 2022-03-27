Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.55.

TOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,283,196.68.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.76. 2,782,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,705. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$23.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$19.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.80.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.