TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 39,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 344,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.