Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,729,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

