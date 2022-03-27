TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TransAlta by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TransAlta by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TransAlta by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 571,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,960. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.19. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

