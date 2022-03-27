Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 64,172 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 220.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 64,172 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AM opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

