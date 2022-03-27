Transform Wealth LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

