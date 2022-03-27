Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE W opened at $114.78 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $354.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

