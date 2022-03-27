Transform Wealth LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

