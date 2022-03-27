Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 119,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 31,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

TGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Transphorm from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $373.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of -1.94.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

