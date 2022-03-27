Trian Fund Management, L.P. Purchases 720,080 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 720,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.