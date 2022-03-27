Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.55. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 76,374 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of C$31.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

About Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.