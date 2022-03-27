Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
TRIB stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.55. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.