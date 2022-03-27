Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

TRIB stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.55. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

