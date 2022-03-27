Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,152,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after buying an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

