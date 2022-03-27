Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.
Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
