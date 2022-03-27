TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 1,301 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

