Truist Financial Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target to $3.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 375.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

