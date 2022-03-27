Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 1,123 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,101,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

