Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 422 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 541.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $315.67 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.94 and its 200-day moving average is $386.47.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.