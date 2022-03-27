Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.47. 1,607,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

