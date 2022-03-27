Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,587,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.