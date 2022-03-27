TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

