TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
