TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,733 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics comprises 3.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after buying an additional 433,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,717,000 after purchasing an additional 217,353 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,559 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,156,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.33. 309,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,273. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.