TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

