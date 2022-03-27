Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TBXXF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
