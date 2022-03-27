Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TBXXF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

