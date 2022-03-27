UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 14,200 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 231,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.40. 887,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $324.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the business earned ($16.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

AHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

