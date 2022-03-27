UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 98,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 125.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 208.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 65,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 518,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,216. The stock has a market cap of $272.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRN. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

