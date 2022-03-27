UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 18,082 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.