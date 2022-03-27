UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,935. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

