UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Aedifica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aedifica currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.84. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

